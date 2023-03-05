Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the quarter. Academy Sports and Outdoors makes up approximately 4.1% of Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $10,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ASO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 850,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,529,000 after acquiring an additional 459,085 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 15,599 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASO shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of ASO opened at $60.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.32. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $63.89.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 41.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 4.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Manish Maini sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 147,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,540,916.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Sherry L. Harriman sold 11,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $645,768.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,967.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Manish Maini sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,540,916.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,004 shares of company stock valued at $13,579,581 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

