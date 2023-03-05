Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC lowered its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the period. Simply Good Foods comprises about 1.0% of Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,766,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,404,000 after buying an additional 332,469 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 8.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,770,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,990,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 2.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,938,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,002,000 after buying an additional 71,355 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,822,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,616,000 after buying an additional 110,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 11.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,263,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,403,000 after buying an additional 234,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Simply Good Foods Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SMPL opened at $37.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1-year low of $29.21 and a 1-year high of $45.77.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $300.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.94 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.