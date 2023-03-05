Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC Purchases 10,000 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Churchill Downs accounts for approximately 2.8% of Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Churchill Downs worth $7,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Churchill Downs Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $248.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $235.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a twelve month low of $172.75 and a twelve month high of $253.29.

Insider Activity

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.71 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 60.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO William E. Mudd sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.46, for a total value of $4,929,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 306,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,417,499.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHDN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $243.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Churchill Downs from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.40.

About Churchill Downs

(Get Rating)

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.