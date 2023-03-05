Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC Takes $4.89 Million Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,000. Bath & Body Works makes up approximately 1.9% of Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Bath & Body Works as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBWI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 92.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 51,591 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 50,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth $639,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

BBWI opened at $39.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.77. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $58.17.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

BBWI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.52.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Featured Articles

