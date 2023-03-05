Kellner Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Kellner Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000. Cowen comprises approximately 0.7% of Kellner Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Kellner Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Cowen as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COWN. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Cowen in the third quarter valued at about $48,692,000. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Cowen during the third quarter worth about $34,776,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cowen during the third quarter worth about $26,487,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Cowen during the third quarter worth about $23,675,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Cowen during the third quarter worth about $21,729,000. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cowen Stock Performance

Shares of COWN stock opened at $38.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.77. Cowen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.07.

Cowen Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cowen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, Investment Banking, Markets, and Research divisions. The Asset Company segment consists of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

