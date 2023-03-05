Kellner Capital LLC Takes $3.21 Million Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Kellner Capital LLC purchased a new stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 102,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,208,000. STORE Capital comprises 1.8% of Kellner Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in STORE Capital during the third quarter worth about $4,825,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in STORE Capital during the third quarter worth about $303,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in STORE Capital by 5.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,454,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,891,000 after buying an additional 302,928 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in STORE Capital during the third quarter worth about $28,794,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in STORE Capital by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,502,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,728,000 after buying an additional 60,808 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.89.

STOR opened at $32.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. STORE Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $32.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.93.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

