Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. Sells 433,565 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 645,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 433,565 shares during the period. Nokia Oyj comprises about 0.9% of Kemnay Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,183,000 after buying an additional 763,930 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,029,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,462,000 after buying an additional 2,221,142 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 19,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 21,146 shares in the last quarter. 7.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

NOK opened at $4.82 on Friday. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $5.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.69.

Nokia Oyj Increases Dividend

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Nokia Oyj’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0218 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is 7.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.00 ($6.38) to €5.50 ($5.85) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.88.

Nokia Oyj Profile

(Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

See Also

