Kent Lake Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 103,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,000. Liquidity Services comprises approximately 1.1% of Kent Lake Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned 0.29% of Liquidity Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,144,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,393,000 after buying an additional 137,083 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,233,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,018,000 after buying an additional 59,140 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 912,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 636,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 72,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LQDT opened at $12.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.61. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $22.59.

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $75.20 million for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 14.25%.

In related news, COO John Daunt sold 8,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $122,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,264. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 11,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $146,306.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 141,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,313.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Daunt sold 8,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $122,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 30.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LQDT. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group (CAG), Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-directed service solutions that enable local and state government entities including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets through the firm’s GovDeals marketplace.

