Kent Lake Capital LLC Buys Shares of 16,144 Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,144 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUTR. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cutera in the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cutera by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,090 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,461,000 after acquiring an additional 12,315 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Cutera by 6.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,586 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cutera by 54.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Cutera by 5.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,224 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CUTR. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Cutera from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Cutera in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Cutera from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Cutera from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

Cutera Stock Performance

Cutera stock opened at $32.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38. Cutera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $74.38.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.52 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 489.05% and a negative net margin of 32.62%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

