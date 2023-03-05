Kent Lake Capital LLC Invests $3.23 Million in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 293,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,000. Quanterix accounts for 2.1% of Kent Lake Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Quanterix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Quanterix by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,678,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,513,000 after acquiring an additional 33,594 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanterix by 102.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,605,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,824 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanterix by 175.6% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,934,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,778 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Quanterix by 73.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,026,000 after acquiring an additional 464,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanterix by 112.8% in the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 801,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,982,000 after acquiring an additional 425,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

QTRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Quanterix from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Quanterix from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

QTRX opened at $12.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.33 and its 200-day moving average is $11.60. Quanterix Co. has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $31.87.

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

