Kent Lake Capital LLC Sells 150,000 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Kent Lake Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. TransMedics Group accounts for 6.8% of Kent Lake Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned about 0.78% of TransMedics Group worth $10,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMDX. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 643.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the second quarter worth $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 125.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMDX opened at $82.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 10.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.12. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $82.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -65.86 and a beta of 1.47.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.07. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 38.77%. The firm had revenue of $31.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 224.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 37,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.65, for a total value of $2,785,958.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 388,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,621,642.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 37,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.65, for a total value of $2,785,958.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 388,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,621,642.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Miriam Provost sold 3,613 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $213,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,171. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,456 shares of company stock valued at $13,285,461. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

