Kepos Capital LP Acquires New Position in TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG)

Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,802,000. TPG Pace Beneficial II comprises about 1.1% of Kepos Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. Mangrove Partners acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II in the third quarter valued at approximately $622,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,616,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II in the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TPG Pace Beneficial II by 33.4% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 400,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after buying an additional 100,221 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp.

