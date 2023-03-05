Kepos Capital LP Buys New Position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC)

Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000. Kepos Capital LP owned approximately 0.09% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 505.9% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 239,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 200,011 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,355,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,013,000 after buying an additional 52,976 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 179,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 196,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KVSC opened at $10.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.93. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $10.12.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

