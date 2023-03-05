Kepos Capital LP Has $3.80 Million Stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Kepos Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in NCR were worth $3,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of NCR by 350.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in NCR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in NCR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCR opened at $25.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. NCR Co. has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $43.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.90 and a beta of 1.67.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). NCR had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 26.18%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of NCR from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NCR from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

