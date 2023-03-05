Kepos Capital LP Has $530,000 Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Kepos Capital LP lowered its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 236.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.67.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $430.11 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $488.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $434.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $416.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.