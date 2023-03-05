Kepos Capital LP Makes New Investment in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 400,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000. Kepos Capital LP owned 0.07% of Tellurian at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TELL. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 14.0% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 33,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 20,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 57,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TELL. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tellurian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tellurian Price Performance

In other news, Director Charif Souki sold 1,793,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $3,442,932.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,866,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,583,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 10,735,421 shares of company stock valued at $17,949,748 in the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TELL opened at $1.56 on Friday. Tellurian Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Tellurian Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that include an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

