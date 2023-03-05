Kepos Capital LP Sells 450,000 Shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC)

Kepos Capital LP cut its stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450,000 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP owned about 0.77% of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I worth $5,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 301.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 36,096 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 720,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,064,000 after purchasing an additional 294,255 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 284,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,558,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,459,000 after purchasing an additional 58,408 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LGAC opened at $10.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average is $10.03. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $10.65.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks opportunities in the subsectors of healthcare, technology, energy transition, and financial and consumer sectors.

