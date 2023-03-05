Kepos Capital LP Sells 521 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Kepos Capital LP lessened its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Entergy were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Entergy in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Entergy by 5.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 119,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,997,000 after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its position in Entergy by 12.4% in the second quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 7.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 524,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,806,000 after purchasing an additional 37,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 10.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. TheStreet cut Entergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.47.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of ETR opened at $105.07 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $94.94 and a 52-week high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.34. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.63.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $421,753.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at $179,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at $968,586.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $421,753.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,579 shares of company stock worth $1,768,537. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

See Also

