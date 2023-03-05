Kepos Capital LP Trims Position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX)

Kepos Capital LP lessened its stake in Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,000 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP owned 1.51% of Onyx Acquisition Co. I worth $5,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONYX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I by 452.6% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 26,326 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Onyx Acquisition Co. I Price Performance

NASDAQ ONYX opened at $10.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.25. Onyx Acquisition Co. I has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $11.10.

Onyx Acquisition Co. I Profile

Onyx Acquisition Co I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on general industrials sectors, such as aerospace and defense, air freight and logistics, airlines, building products, commercial services and supplies, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, industrial conglomerates, machinery, marine, professional services, road and rail, distributors, and transportation infrastructure, as well as the construction technology sector.

