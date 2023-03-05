Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Buys 660 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Wheaton Precious Metals comprises approximately 1.0% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.6% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.1% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 30,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 63.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WPM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

About Wheaton Precious Metals

NYSE:WPM opened at $41.89 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $28.62 and a one year high of $51.90. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.42.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

