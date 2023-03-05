Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Has $363,000 Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,435,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,711,000 after buying an additional 1,293,700 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,506,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,270,000 after buying an additional 495,965 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,899,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,985,000 after buying an additional 296,343 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,348,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,857,000 after buying an additional 283,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,030,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,673,000 after buying an additional 255,885 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $108.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.77. The firm has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $115.53.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

