Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) Short Interest Down 21.9% in February

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,900 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the January 31st total of 116,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 646,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Khiron Life Sciences Price Performance

KHRNF stock remained flat at $0.07 during trading on Friday. 60,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,783. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07. Khiron Life Sciences has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Mackie downgraded shares of Khiron Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

About Khiron Life Sciences

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. is a vertically integrated medical and consumer packaged goods (CPG) cannabis company with core operations in Latin America and operational activities in Europe and North America. It provides medical cannabis in Colombia and focuses on the cultivation, production, international export, domestic distribution and sale of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) medical cannabis products.

