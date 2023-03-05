Kiltearn Partners LLP Cuts Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Kiltearn Partners LLP reduced its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,764,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises approximately 3.2% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $55,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,812,727 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,846,720,000 after buying an additional 540,474 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,278,504 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,905,555,000 after buying an additional 456,282 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,635,840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $239,764,000 after buying an additional 224,891 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,894,482 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $185,087,000 after purchasing an additional 549,167 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,132,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $229,794,000 after purchasing an additional 358,403 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.43.

WBA opened at $36.09 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $48.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.71. The company has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.72.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.81%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

