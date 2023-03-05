Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) Short Interest Update

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,100 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the January 31st total of 322,700 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 126,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimball International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kimball International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,821,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,838,000 after acquiring an additional 28,478 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kimball International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,798,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,313,000 after buying an additional 80,538 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Kimball International by 0.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,785,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,692,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Kimball International by 10.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,268,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,977,000 after buying an additional 123,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EVR Research LP grew its stake in Kimball International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 1,088,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimball International alerts:

Kimball International Stock Up 0.7 %

KBAL stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.90. 104,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.43. Kimball International has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $9.49. The firm has a market cap of $251.23 million, a P/E ratio of -13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.04.

Kimball International Dividend Announcement

Kimball International ( NASDAQ:KBAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $182.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.40 million. Kimball International had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 11.87%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimball International will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -69.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KBAL shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Kimball International in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimball International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Kimball International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimball International, Inc engages in the design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. It operates through the following business units: Workplace, Health, Hospitality, and eBusiness.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.