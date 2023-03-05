Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMBGet Rating) by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,057 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.11% of Kimberly-Clark worth $42,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 264.5% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $662,000. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

NYSE:KMB opened at $126.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $144.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMBGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB)

