Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,057 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.11% of Kimberly-Clark worth $42,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 264.5% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $662,000. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

NYSE:KMB opened at $126.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $144.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Articles

