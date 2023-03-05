Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC Has $88.20 Million Stake in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,281,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,521,270 shares during the period. SilverBow Resources accounts for about 4.0% of Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC owned 14.71% of SilverBow Resources worth $88,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 2,243.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of SilverBow Resources from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

SilverBow Resources Price Performance

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SBOW stock opened at $29.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.97. The stock has a market cap of $655.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.34. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

SilverBow Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It is focused on acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk. The firm’s operations are focused in six fields: Artesia, AWP, Fasken, Eastern Eagle Food and Southern Eagle Ford Gas.

