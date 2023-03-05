Kinloch Capital LLC Acquires 102,540 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Kinloch Capital LLC increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,540 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up 17.6% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Kinloch Capital LLC owned approximately 0.39% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $26,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTSM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 797.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.48 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.26 and a twelve month high of $59.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.54 and a 200-day moving average of $59.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.201 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th.

