Kinloch Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the quarter. Amcor accounts for 1.9% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 123.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,299,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,899,000 after acquiring an additional 10,658,601 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amcor during the third quarter valued at $112,629,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Amcor by 10.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,265,000 after buying an additional 10,472,157 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Amcor by 40.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,797,000 after buying an additional 7,854,257 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in Amcor by 328.3% during the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 4,282,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,235,000 after buying an additional 3,282,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AMCR. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Insider Transactions at Amcor

Amcor Stock Up 0.2 %

In other Amcor news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $66,612.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,135.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $11.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.81. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $13.60.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 28.65%. Equities analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.06%.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Further Reading

