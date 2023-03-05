Kinloch Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Kinloch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,539 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 22,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 127,112 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,443 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BEN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.27.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

NYSE:BEN opened at $29.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.67. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.52%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 61.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $917,248.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,383.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

