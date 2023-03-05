Kinloch Capital LLC Grows Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Kinloch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 2.8% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Securities raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.12.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $156.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.62.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,991 shares of company stock worth $23,102,528 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Stories

