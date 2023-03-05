Kinloch Capital LLC Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Kinloch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Sysco comprises about 1.8% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Sysco by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 38,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $76.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The company has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.78.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 70.76%.

SYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.64.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

