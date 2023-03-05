Kinloch Capital LLC Purchases 959 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Kinloch Capital LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.6% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,534 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,297 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 30,749 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.67.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $104.45 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $124.36. The company has a market cap of $181.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,971 shares of company stock worth $1,434,660 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

