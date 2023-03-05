Kinloch Capital LLC Sells 542 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Kinloch Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of PTLC stock opened at $37.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.67.

