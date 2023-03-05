Kinloch Capital LLC Takes $1.15 Million Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCR. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. City State Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCR stock opened at $249.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.29. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $213.73 and a twelve month high of $317.67.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

