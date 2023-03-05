Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Kinross Gold Trading Up 0.6 %

TSE:K opened at C$5.10 on Friday. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of C$3.92 and a twelve month high of C$7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.32. The company has a market cap of C$6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from C$6.00 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Cormark dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$7.30.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

