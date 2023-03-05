KLCM Advisors Inc. Buys 2,015 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,179 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises approximately 1.5% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,185,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Medtronic by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 82,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE:MDT traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,771,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,379,392. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.