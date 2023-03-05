KLCM Advisors Inc. Has $3.94 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

KLCM Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 8.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.5% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.2% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen raised their target price on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.92.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $2.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,665,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,672,729. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $128.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $206.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.53.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

