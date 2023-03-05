KLCM Advisors Inc. Sells 6,128 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

KLCM Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,930 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,128 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 2.5% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,952 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 98,695 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 41,605 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE VZ traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.26. The company had a trading volume of 23,407,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,318,643. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

