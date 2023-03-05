KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 553,400 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the January 31st total of 630,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 216,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLX Energy Services

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clifford Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth $930,000. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 909,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,741,000 after acquiring an additional 121,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KLXE shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of KLX Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of KLX Energy Services from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

KLX Energy Services Trading Up 5.5 %

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

NASDAQ:KLXE traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.46. The company had a trading volume of 78,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,374. KLX Energy Services has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $18.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.56.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

