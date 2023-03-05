Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 267.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 87.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $59.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.45. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KNX has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.65.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

