Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Acquires 284 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for approximately 1.8% of Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $8,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 47,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.3% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.3% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 7,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.2% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 53.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.92.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,784,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,196. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.76. The stock has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.88, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $62.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. KKR & Co. Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.59%.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

