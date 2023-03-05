Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFV traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,160,919 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.79.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.