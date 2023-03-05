Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Buys 145 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 86.2% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth about $632,000. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in McKesson by 11.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 171,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,961,000 after acquiring an additional 18,042 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new position in McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,077 shares of company stock worth $3,827,128 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $345.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,488,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,324. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $271.12 and a 12-month high of $401.78. The stock has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $370.73 and its 200 day moving average is $368.30.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.30.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.