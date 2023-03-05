Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,792 Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 170.0% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 80.2% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PKG stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.34. 647,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,498. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.07 and its 200-day moving average is $130.47. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $110.56 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.11. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 45.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.88.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.