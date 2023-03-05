Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMR. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $42,000. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 82.8% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $56,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,807,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,359,368. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.11 and its 200 day moving average is $87.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

