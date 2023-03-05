Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,080 First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,695,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,589,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,742,000 after purchasing an additional 28,255 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,557,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,544,000 after purchasing an additional 121,568 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,420,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,851,000 after purchasing an additional 119,396 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,136,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,504,000 after purchasing an additional 64,866 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $43.87. The company had a trading volume of 368,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,401. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.45. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $51.56.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.