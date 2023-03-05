Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 729,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354,871 shares during the quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. worth $3,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,952,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 248,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 79,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 129,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. 56.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TV shares. Bank of America downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

TV stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.40. 2,042,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,903,308. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.46, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.41. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

