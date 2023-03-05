Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Sells 16,210 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,210 shares during the quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $6,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 824,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,188,000 after purchasing an additional 14,005 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 168.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 14,324 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 803.7% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,215,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 30.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 47,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 11,084 shares during the period. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on Z shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

In other news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 15,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total transaction of $727,969.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,540.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 15,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total transaction of $727,969.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,540.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 6,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $328,173.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,979 shares in the company, valued at $755,167.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,837 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,195 in the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,176,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,481,278. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.22. The company has a quick ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $56.98.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.36 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

