Knoll Capital Management LLC Acquires 30,700 Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Knoll Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) by 177.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares during the period. MAG Silver makes up about 0.4% of Knoll Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Knoll Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in MAG Silver by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in MAG Silver by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,793,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,889,000 after acquiring an additional 21,803 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in MAG Silver by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 214,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in MAG Silver by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 43,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MAG. TD Securities lifted their target price on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. CIBC cut their target price on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on MAG Silver from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on MAG Silver from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

MAG Silver Stock Performance

MAG Silver Profile

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $12.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.04 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $19.58.

(Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.