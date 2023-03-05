Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Sells 12,500 Shares of RCF Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RCFA)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. reduced its holdings in RCF Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RCFA – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned 0.10% of RCF Acquisition worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of RCF Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $3,310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

RCF Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RCFA opened at $10.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.19. RCF Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $10.60.

About RCF Acquisition

RCF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to target assets or businesses of scale across the critical minerals value chain that are poised to benefit over the long-term from the substantial market opportunity created by the global energy transition. RCF Acquisition Corp.

